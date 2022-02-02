Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by NZS Capital LLC

NZS Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,866 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,389,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,219,000 after buying an additional 340,612 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,597,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,783,000 after purchasing an additional 620,482 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,409,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,490 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,800,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,114,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,395,000 after purchasing an additional 66,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Zillow Group news, CIO Stanley B. Humphries sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $92,720.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $450,985.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,343 shares of company stock worth $5,959,728 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

Shares of Z stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.66. 29,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,246,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $208.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

