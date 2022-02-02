Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Acquired by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Zillow Group by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Zillow Group by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.90. 4,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,195. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.08 and a 1 year high of $212.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.55 and its 200 day moving average is $79.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of -58.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.09). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zillow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.