$0.01 EPS Expected for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) will report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is $0.00. Duck Creek Technologies also posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.91 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DCT. DA Davidson upped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $25.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -321.13, a P/E/G ratio of 35.25 and a beta of -0.53. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $59.40.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 494,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after acquiring an additional 187,514 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 492.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 98,771 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,016,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

