-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. Alithya Group reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $83.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.17 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 3.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALYA shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins upgraded Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alithya Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 22,742 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 59,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALYA opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $164.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 0.97. Alithya Group has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

