$0.04 EPS Expected for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.15. SunPower posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPWR. Cfra lowered shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SunPower from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SunPower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $415,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 316,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after buying an additional 64,763 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 224.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 22,265 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,660,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 32.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPWR traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 49,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708,423. SunPower has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $51.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.87. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

