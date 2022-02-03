-$0.07 EPS Expected for Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) to report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Asensus Surgical’s earnings. Asensus Surgical reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asensus Surgical will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Asensus Surgical.

Get Asensus Surgical alerts:

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 30.34% and a negative net margin of 879.52%. The company had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asensus Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Asensus Surgical by 176.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 41,722 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Asensus Surgical by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Asensus Surgical by 19.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 831,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 133,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Asensus Surgical by 6,751.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 150,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 148,051 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ASXC traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 46,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,167. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68. Asensus Surgical has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $183.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.52.

About Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asensus Surgical (ASXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asensus Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asensus Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.