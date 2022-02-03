$0.08 EPS Expected for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.14. Clear Channel Outdoor posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 214.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $596.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

CCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

CCO stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89. Clear Channel Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $203,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 1,314.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 48,110 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,969,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,679,000 after purchasing an additional 16,335,015 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,363,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 941,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

