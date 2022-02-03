$0.08 EPS Expected for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Grid Dynamics posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

GDYN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

In related news, Director Yueou Wang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $378,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marina Levinson sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $90,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,702. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $25.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.46. Grid Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -142.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

