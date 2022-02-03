$0.10 EPS Expected for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Goosehead Insurance posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Goosehead Insurance.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $92.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.32, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.65. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $181.30.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total value of $2,865,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $104,250.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,968 shares of company stock valued at $17,309,117 over the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,106,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at about $63,713,000. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 99.6% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 869,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,738,000 after acquiring an additional 434,071 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,945,000 after acquiring an additional 415,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,496,000 after acquiring an additional 171,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

