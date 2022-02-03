-$0.11 EPS Expected for Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Nouveau Monde Graphite posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nouveau Monde Graphite.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02).

NMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

NYSE:NMG traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.03. The stock had a trading volume of 87,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,483. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $387.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 5.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,585,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the third quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $606,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the fourth quarter worth $580,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. 5.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.

