$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) will announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.20. Constellium posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Constellium.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Constellium in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of CSTM stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.21. 697,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,809. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.74. Constellium has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $21.59. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Constellium by 24.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 115.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 244,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 131,085 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 154.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,708,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897,736 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 35.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 187,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 48,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About Constellium

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

