$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.39. CommScope posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that CommScope will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.36.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $9.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average is $12.84. CommScope has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.70.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $298,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $48,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 105,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,444. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Boston Partners boosted its position in CommScope by 394.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,478,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,106,000 after buying an additional 5,167,373 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CommScope during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,916,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its position in CommScope by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,323,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,135,000 after buying an additional 1,644,898 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CommScope during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,459,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in CommScope by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,750,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,361,000 after buying an additional 1,281,773 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

