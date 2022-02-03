$0.34 EPS Expected for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.32. Gentherm posted earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 70.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gentherm.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentherm has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.04. The stock had a trading volume of 167,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,200. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. Gentherm has a one year low of $63.58 and a one year high of $99.00.

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $173,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $267,287,000 after buying an additional 32,246 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 6.5% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,543,000 after buying an additional 79,510 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 5.6% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,204,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,609,000 after buying an additional 63,602 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,151,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 230.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 707,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,223,000 after buying an additional 493,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

