$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Tecnoglass reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tecnoglass.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $130.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

TGLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.44. The stock had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,288. The company has a market capitalization of $974.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.56. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is presently 18.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 388.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tecnoglass (TGLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.