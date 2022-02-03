$0.55 EPS Expected for Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) will announce earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Aviat Networks reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aviat Networks.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 38.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW opened at $30.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.65. The company has a market cap of $345.75 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.92. Aviat Networks has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $43.76.

In related news, CFO David M. Gray purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $29,430.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $184,505.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aviat Networks by 402.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 494,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,189,000 after purchasing an additional 395,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aviat Networks by 144.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,822,000 after purchasing an additional 285,712 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aviat Networks by 100.0% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 554,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,177,000 after purchasing an additional 277,341 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aviat Networks by 100.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,598 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 176,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aviat Networks by 71.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,861,000 after purchasing an additional 175,785 shares in the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

