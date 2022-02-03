$0.56 EPS Expected for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to report $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. CubeSmart reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CUBE shares. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $51.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $57.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 262.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 101,763 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 60.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 20.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 45.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 317,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,712,000 after purchasing an additional 98,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,276,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,128,000 after purchasing an additional 62,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

