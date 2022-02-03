$0.56 EPS Expected for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to report earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.60. TriNet Group reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TriNet Group.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total value of $48,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $44,633.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,445 shares of company stock valued at $6,765,741 in the last three months. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort L.P. boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 14,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 132.7% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 26,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 15,081 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 140.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 37,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TNET stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,701. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $69.43 and a 52-week high of $109.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.52.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

