$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) This Quarter

Analysts expect S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) to report earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.50. S&T Bancorp reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for S&T Bancorp.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STBA shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $30.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.70. S&T Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.16 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 36.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 21,204 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 19.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 88,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 14,673 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 82.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

