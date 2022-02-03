-$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) will announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oncorus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.67). Oncorus posted earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($2.46). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($2.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Oncorus.

Get Oncorus alerts:

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oncorus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCR opened at $3.20 on Friday. Oncorus has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $25.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36. The firm has a market cap of $82.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 5.50.

In related news, COO Stephen Harbin purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Oncorus by 164.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Oncorus during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Oncorus during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Oncorus Company Profile

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncorus (ONCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.