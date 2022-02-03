$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.71. Southside Bancshares posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.76 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Southside Bancshares stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.73. 1,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,273. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Southside Bancshares has a 12 month low of $31.75 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.58.

In other Southside Bancshares news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 8,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $393,996.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $132,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,731 shares of company stock valued at $655,412 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 69.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Southside Bancshares in the third quarter worth $126,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Southside Bancshares in the second quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

