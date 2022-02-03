$1.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will post $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. Cross Country Healthcare posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 610.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $2.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $374.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.91 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 37.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $22.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.15. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $30.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

