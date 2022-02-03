$1.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will report sales of $1.41 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46 billion. Sonoco Products posted sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year sales of $5.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sonoco Products.

SON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:SON traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.65. 623,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $69.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth about $792,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

