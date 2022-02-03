1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. 43.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLWS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $61.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

FLWS opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.85. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $38.66.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.45). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dinesh Popat sold 981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $33,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 12,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $429,549.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

