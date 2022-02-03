$1.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) will report $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ModivCare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.89. ModivCare posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $8.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.45 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ModivCare in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ModivCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

ModivCare stock opened at $113.81 on Friday. ModivCare has a 12-month low of $108.10 and a 12-month high of $211.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 75.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MODV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 21.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 72.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

