10,641 Shares in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,103,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,317,000 after buying an additional 651,441 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,323,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,072,000 after buying an additional 420,216 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,876,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,097,000 after buying an additional 77,092 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,796,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,611,000 after buying an additional 781,311 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 50,777.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,205,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,133,000 after buying an additional 3,198,982 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVT shares. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $35.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.48. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $39.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 46.67%.

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $180,259.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $2,190,970.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,467 shares of company stock worth $7,371,259. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.