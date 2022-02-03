$109.94 Million in Sales Expected for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) will announce $109.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $112.20 million. ServisFirst Bancshares posted sales of $100.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full year sales of $453.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $438.83 million to $467.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $497.61 million, with estimates ranging from $475.36 million to $519.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.19% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SFBS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

In other news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $38,450.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 45.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 19.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,163,000 after acquiring an additional 22,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,655,000 after acquiring an additional 254,359 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 72.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,141,000 after acquiring an additional 415,018 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 61.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 51,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 19,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,704. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.04. ServisFirst Bancshares has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $89.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.08%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

