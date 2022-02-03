$110.35 Million in Sales Expected for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will post sales of $110.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.70 million. Avid Technology reported sales of $104.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year sales of $401.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $401.00 million to $401.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $437.98 million, with estimates ranging from $434.70 million to $440.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $101.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVID shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ:AVID opened at $29.88 on Monday. Avid Technology has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.33.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $157,160.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $85,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,169 shares of company stock worth $570,723 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 81.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 49.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 11,791 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 167.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 52,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

