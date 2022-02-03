$117.97 Million in Sales Expected for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will announce sales of $117.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $121.00 million and the lowest is $112.50 million. CVB Financial posted sales of $117.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year sales of $485.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $453.30 million to $506.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $526.13 million, with estimates ranging from $480.40 million to $567.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.24 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 45.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,243,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,278,000 after purchasing an additional 318,301 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,204,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,858,000 after purchasing an additional 628,007 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,305,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,478,000 after purchasing an additional 73,255 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,269,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,233,000 after purchasing an additional 26,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,242,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,678,000 after purchasing an additional 15,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.55. 43,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.45. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.86%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

