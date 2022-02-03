$12.24 Million in Sales Expected for Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will report $12.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.68 million. Marchex posted sales of $12.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year sales of $52.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.36 million to $53.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $56.90 million, with estimates ranging from $56.20 million to $57.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Marchex had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on MCHX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marchex from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 798,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $1,996,785.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marchex by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 9,935 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marchex by 0.7% in the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,445,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,142,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marchex by 8.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,392,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after buying an additional 193,081 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Marchex by 17.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 29,288 shares during the last quarter. 60.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCHX stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. Marchex has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $101.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

