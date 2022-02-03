12,760 Shares in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBSW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SBSW opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.73. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

