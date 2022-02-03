15,261 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,337,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,527,394,000 after acquiring an additional 122,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,381,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,415,331,000 after acquiring an additional 38,968 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,304,000 after acquiring an additional 406,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,435,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,886,000 after buying an additional 822,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS opened at $148.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.45 and a 200-day moving average of $166.37. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.78 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $1,630,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $1,374,927.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,965 shares of company stock valued at $14,280,048. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.53.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

