15,261 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,337,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,527,394,000 after acquiring an additional 122,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,381,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,415,331,000 after acquiring an additional 38,968 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,304,000 after acquiring an additional 406,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,435,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,886,000 after buying an additional 822,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SWKS opened at $148.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.45 and a 200-day moving average of $166.37. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.78 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11.
In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $1,630,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $1,374,927.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,965 shares of company stock valued at $14,280,048. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
SWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.53.
About Skyworks Solutions
Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.
