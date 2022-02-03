$156.54 Million in Sales Expected for Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) will post $156.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Olaplex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $151.60 million and the highest is $162.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olaplex will report full-year sales of $588.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $583.40 million to $594.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $760.11 million, with estimates ranging from $730.60 million to $779.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Olaplex.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $161.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.06 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OLPX. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 24,000 shares of Olaplex stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $623,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLPX. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,200,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at $700,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at $429,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,656,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLPX opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.70. Olaplex has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olaplex (OLPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.