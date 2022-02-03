16,000 Shares in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Bought by Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Encompass Health by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 265.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EHC traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,927. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.23.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EHC shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

