1,620 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Purchased by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RYT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

NYSEARCA:RYT traded down $4.47 on Thursday, hitting $293.74. 120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,671. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $247.33 and a 1 year high of $327.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.66.

