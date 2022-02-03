17,213 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 17,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in 3M by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in 3M by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,486,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 763,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,559,000 after buying an additional 10,595 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM opened at $166.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.04 and its 200-day moving average is $183.04. 3M has a 52-week low of $160.54 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $96.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $199.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

