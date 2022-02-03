177,731 Shares in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Purchased by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 177,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Lantheus at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lantheus by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,831,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $299,390,000 after purchasing an additional 97,478 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lantheus by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,382,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,125,000 after acquiring an additional 61,871 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lantheus by 46,886.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,631,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,646 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Lantheus by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,390,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Lantheus by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,156,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,372,000 after acquiring an additional 27,095 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $33,447.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $401,589.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,059 shares of company stock valued at $506,067. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LNTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $26.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.27, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.34. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.