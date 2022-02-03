1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Holdings Boosted by M3F Inc.

M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) by 32.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 245,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,879 shares during the period. M3F Inc.’s holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 5.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 70.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 121.8% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 12,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOW opened at $11.27 on Thursday. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $12.81. The stock has a market cap of $72.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.57 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary PyraMax Bank. It primarily offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on January 8, 2019 and is headquartered in Greenfield, WI.

