-$2.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.41) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.52) and the highest is ($2.32). Arena Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($2.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arena Pharmaceuticals.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share.

ARNA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARNA. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 530.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNA stock opened at $92.95 on Monday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $94.23. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.99. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.55.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

