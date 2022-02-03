$2.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) to post $2.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.99 billion. Bath & Body Works reported sales of $4.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full year sales of $7.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $7.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.25 billion to $8.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.53.

Shares of BBWI stock traded down $3.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.66. 4,167,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,443,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $36.36 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

