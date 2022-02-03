23,022 Shares in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.92% of iShares Global Utilities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JXI. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 24,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JXI opened at $63.21 on Thursday. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $55.52 and a twelve month high of $64.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.16.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

