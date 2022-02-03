23andMe (ME) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.13 by 0.09. The firm had revenue of 55.20 million for the quarter.

Shares of ME opened at 4.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 8.33. 23andMe has a 52-week low of 3.96 and a 52-week high of 18.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 607.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,145 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of 23andMe in the second quarter worth $188,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in 23andMe by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in 23andMe in the third quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in 23andMe in the second quarter worth $14,321,000. Institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

ME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on 23andMe from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on 23andMe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th.

23andMe Company Profile

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

