26,889 Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Purchased by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 262.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,200,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after buying an additional 4,489,938 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 73.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,546,000 after buying an additional 4,440,190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,235,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,455,000 after buying an additional 3,789,299 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth approximately $88,091,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 301.0% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,967,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,110,000 after buying an additional 2,227,071 shares in the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

VIAC stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,600,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

