269 Shares in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $148.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $135.10 and a 52-week high of $188.76.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. The company had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

LBRDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

