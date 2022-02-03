270,936 Shares in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Purchased by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 270,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 38,758 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $20.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of -349.44, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.81. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.93.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -399.93%.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.