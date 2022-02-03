30,810 Shares in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Bought by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,810 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned 0.31% of First Internet Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David B. Becker bought 10,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.25 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

NASDAQ INBK opened at $49.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $492.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.71. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $53.56.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.45 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 13.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 4.98%.

First Internet Bancorp Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

