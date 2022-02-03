315,000 Shares in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Purchased by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 315,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Nikola as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nikola by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nikola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Nikola by 253.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Nikola by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Nikola alerts:

NASDAQ NKLA opened at $7.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.67. Nikola Co. has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $25.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nikola news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 10,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $93,200.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,296,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $39,461,977.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,994,492 shares of company stock valued at $101,790,561 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKLA. BTIG Research cut Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nikola has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.