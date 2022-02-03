3,275 Shares in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,275 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 32,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 83.1% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth about $784,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth about $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.14.

FRC opened at $178.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.53 and its 200-day moving average is $201.81. The stock has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $150.93 and a twelve month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

