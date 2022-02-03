360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Stock Holdings Increased by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,278,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,126,766 shares during the quarter. 360 DigiTech makes up about 1.0% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.50% of 360 DigiTech worth $46,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 1,873.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 39.3% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 167.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 48.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QFIN shares. Citigroup upped their target price on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, CLSA upped their target price on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 360 DigiTech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.79.

QFIN traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.54. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.87.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $715.90 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 36.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.78%.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

