$4.99 Billion in Sales Expected for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report sales of $4.99 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.95 billion and the highest is $5.02 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group posted sales of $4.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full year sales of $20.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.23 billion to $20.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $22.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.49 billion to $23.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The PNC Financial Services Group.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share.

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.05.

PNC traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $210.87. 1,444,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,621. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $149.90 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $25,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,271 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,126,000 after buying an additional 3,694,020 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16,588.9% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 3,633,145 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,275,724,000 after buying an additional 2,221,691 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,696,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,317,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,783,000 after buying an additional 1,226,766 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.