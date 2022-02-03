$401.21 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will report $401.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $416.00 million and the lowest is $385.00 million. Eagle Materials reported sales of $343.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eagle Materials.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stephens upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.46.

NYSE EXP traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.02. 283,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,827. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $169.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 7,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $1,120,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 5,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $850,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,214 shares of company stock valued at $6,631,015. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,058,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $576,698,000 after acquiring an additional 84,123 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,412,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,918,000 after acquiring an additional 130,736 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,822,000 after acquiring an additional 376,526 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,701,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,278,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,650,000 after acquiring an additional 77,074 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.